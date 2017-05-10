Win a TouchPoint wearable device that can help alleviate stress

Enter below to win a TouchPoint, a non-invasive, wearable device that uses patent-pending neuroscience to relieve stress in as little as 30 seconds (valued at $240).

Invented by Arizona neuropsychologist Dr. Amy Serin, TouchPoint uses a revolutionary technology called BLAST (Bi-Lateral Alternating Stimulation delivered Tactile) to manage stress in our daily lives. TouchPoint users report a 71 percent reduction in stress in 30 seconds. Once paired with the app on your smartphone, you can create your own custom settings or use a pre-setting for aid in sleep, focus, craving, calm, performance or anger. Parents can use TouchPoints to cope with the stresses of daily life, and children can use TouchPoints to stop temper tantrums, to focus during school and homework, and to reduce anxiety when taking tests.

The TouchPoint Solution is an Arizona-based company whose mission is to create a more healthy, peaceful, and productive world through a fundamental shift in the way people understand and handle their stress response. All TouchPoints products are made in the USA, manufactured in Arizona, and packaged and fulfilled by blind individuals. The TouchPoint Solution believes strongly in philanthropy and has a 2-1 model; for every two TouchPoints sold, one set is given away via the scholarship program to those who couldn’t otherwise afford them. Individuals can apply for scholarships at ilovetouchpoint.com.

Deadline for entries: Noon on Wednesday, May 24.

