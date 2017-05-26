Raising Arizona Kids

Enter below to win one FREE week of summer camp at the Arizona Humane Society’s exciting Jr. EAMT Academy on June 26-30 (for ages 9-12) or on July 10-14 (for ages 13-17).

Become an animal rescuer, just like the Humane Society’s Emergency Animal Medical Technicians!

Designed for kids who are interested in working as an animal first responder, the camp explores field-medicine techniques. Real EAMTs teach campers how to use rescue equipment. During this hands-on learning experience, Jr. EAMTs will follow a mock cruelty investigation, from dispatch to the courtroom trial. Don’t miss out on this one-of-a-kind summer camp!

Please keep in mind, students must fit the age requirements. Please include in the comments the age of your child and the week he/she is hoping to attend.

Deadline for entries: Noon on Thursday, June 1.

By entering this contest, you acknowledge that your email address will be added to our growing list of e-newsletter subscribers. We do not rent, sell or share our database with third parties.

