Raising Arizona Kids

Friday, May 5, 2017

Win four tickets to Childsplay’s “Wonderland: Alice’s Rock & Roll Adventure”

down-the-rabbit-hole_press2

Enter below for a chance to win a family four-pack of tickets to Childsplay’s “Wonderland: Alice’s Rock & Roll Adventure” at Tempe Center for the Arts. This show runs weekends, April 23-May 21.

It’s Alice like you’ve never seen her before! Stumble down the rabbit hole into a rock ‘n’ roll adventure where old favorites like The Mad Hatter and The Queen of Hearts are also the band! The eclectic rock soundtrack underscores a fantastically fun story about a girl learning how to march to the beat of her own drum — literally! Don’t be late to this new musical version of a classic story. It’s recommended for ages 6 and up.

Deadline for entries: Noon on Monday, May 8.

By entering this contest, you acknowledge that your email address will be added to our growing list of e-newsletter subscribers.

