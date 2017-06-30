Enter to win the “Kidz Bop 35” CD of pop hits sung by kids, for kids

Here is your chance to win a Kidz Bop 35 CD of today’s biggest hits sung by kids for kids. Kids Bop 35 is available in stores on July 14.

Kidz Bop records kid-friendly versions of today’s biggest pop music hits sung by kids. In the last 15 years, Kidz Bop has sold more than 16 million albums. Families have welcomed Kidz Bop into their homes and cars since 2001. For millions of kids each year, Kidz Bop is their first introduction to pop music, and for tens of thousands of kids, the “Kidz Bop Kids Live Tour” is their first concert experience.

Catch the “Kidz Bop Kids Live 2017 Tour: Best Time Ever” when it comes to the Valley on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017 at Comerica Theatre.

Deadline for entries: Noon on Thursday, July 20.

By entering this contest, you acknowledge that your email address will be added to our growing list of e-newsletter subscribers. We do not rent, sell or share our database with third parties.

Name Email Zip

◀ Win a family four-pack of tickets to Marvel Universe Live! in Phoenix ||