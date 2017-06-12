Raising Arizona Kids

Still not sure what to do for dear Dad on Father’s Day this Sunday, June 18? Here are a few quick ideas and great deals around the Valley!

1. Free admission! Dads get in free at the Children’s Museum of Phoenix and the i.d.e.a. Museum in Mesa on Father’s Day. Both museums offer hands-on play, art and fun. All City of Chandler pools are also offering free admission to dads on Sunday, June 18.

2. Free food! Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers — a local restaurant chain with several locations around the Valley — is offering a Dads Eat Free deal on Father’s Day, good for one free entree. The offer is good at all five Arizona locations (four more Valley locations are opening soon).

3. Play golf without the heat. Get two hours of gameplay hitting microchipped golf balls at Topgolf in Scottsdale or Gilbert on Father’s Day for $115 per bay (for up to six people per bay). If you reserve a climate-controlled bay for the first time slot of the day, your reservation is only $75 per bay. Food and beverages are available for purchase.

4. Learn to drum. The Musical Instrument Museum offers a $12 Family Drumming Workshop for all ages on Sunday that ends with a jam session.

5. Go-karts and games. Challenge dad to a race on electric go-karts at K1 Speed or Octane Raceway. Or, head to Main Event in Avondale, Gilbert or Tempe for bowling, billiards, laser tag, gravity ropes and games. Main Event’s Summer FUNpasses start at $12.95 per person.

6. Movies. Take Dad to see “Cars 3” from Disney/Pixar, opening this weekend — or one of the many movies playing now for older kids/adults.

◀ 5 ways to celebrate Frank Lloyd Wright's 150th birthday ||