Raising Arizona Kids

Thursday, June 8, 2017

5 ways to celebrate Frank Lloyd Wright’s 150th birthday

By Kara G. Morrison | June 8, 2017

 

Taliesin West Andrew Pielage

Taliesin West, architect Frank Lloyd Wright’s winter home in north Scottsdale, offers half-price tours for Arizona residents all summer. Photo by Andrew Pielage, courtesy of the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation.

Frank Lloyd Wright — arguably America’s greatest architect, who spent many years in Arizona — would have turned 150 on Thursday, June 8. Wright died in Phoenix in 1959 at age 91.

No doubt, Wright was a complex man whose personality and designs drew sharp reactions and inspired generations of architects. It’s impossible to study art, design or architecture without studying Wright, whose work endures. Here are 10 ways to celebrate his 150th birthday:

screen-shot-2017-06-07-at-3-15-52-pm

Frank Lloyd Wright would have been 150 on June 8, 2017.

1. Tour Taliesin West in Scottsdale — Wright’s winter home that houses the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation and the School of Architecture at Taliesin — along with many other FLW sites, was offering $1.50 tours on Thursday, June 8, but these tours sold out quickly. Still, Arizona residents get half off all Taliesin West tours from June through August. 12345 N. Taliesin Drive, Scottsdale. 480-860-2700 or franklloydwright.org.

2. Sign up for summer camp. The Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation offers several summer art and architecture camps for kids in grades 2-10, including Architectural Discovery Camp, Photographing Wright, Designing Your Dream Space and Wright for the Future (designing cities of the future).

3. Read about the history of one of FLW’s defining works in your backyard — the David and Gladys Wright House in Arcadia. Wright built the home for his son during the time he also was designing the Guggenheim Museum in New York. Zach Rawling, who rescued the home from the wrecking ball, has announced plans to donate the house to the School of Architecture at Taliesin.

4. Take a selfie with Flat Frank and post it with #FLW150 or download this children’s activity sheet, where kids can plot their dream space.

5. Take a journey with your kids (virtual or real) to explore the many local designs by Wright, including the Arizona Biltmore resort (Wright was not the primary architect but did consult on the iconic “Biltmore Block” design), First Christian Church or even Gammage auditorium. And learn more about Wright and the architects he inspired at modernphoenix.net.

Cabaret room at Taliesin West in Scottsdale. Photo by Andrew Pielage, courtesy of the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation.

Kara G. Morrison

Editor Kara G. Morrison worked as a features reporter and editor at the Arizona Republic before joining RAK last spring. She is the mother of Sofia (4). Reach her at kara@rakmagazine.com.

