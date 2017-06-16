LegoLand Disvovery

Raising Arizona Kids

real families | real stories | real life

Friday, June 16, 2017

Friday, June 16

It’s an Itty Bitty Beach Party today at Deer Valley Pool! This special (free!) event is just for ages 6 and younger and features safety lessons, games, dance contests, swimsuit contests, refreshments and more.

||

Leave a Reply

 
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • youtube
  • pinterest

FAMILY TIME!

Submit a calendar event

  • McDonalds
  • Tempe Tourism
  • Legacy Schools

  • SUBSCRIPTION OFFERS

RAK GIVEAWAYS

  • Win two tickets to the Phoenix Baby Show in Mesa on Saturday

    Here’s a chance to win two tickets to the Phoenix Baby Show from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 17 at the Mesa Convention Center.  The annual Baby Bellies & Beyond Baby Show helps new and expecting parents learn about the multitude of quality baby products and services through interactive product demonstrations and one-on-one Q&A sessions from healthcare […]

    Learn more

  • Win four tickets to an advance screening of “Despicable Me 3”

    Here’s a chance to win four ticket to an advance screening of “Despicable Me 3” on Tuesday, June  27 at Harkins Tempe Marketplace. Illumination continues the adventures of Gru, Lucy, their adorable daughters — Margo, Edith and Agnes — and the Minions. Joining Steve Carell and Kristen Wiig in “Despicable Me 3” is Trey Parker, […]

    Learn more

RECENT ISSUES