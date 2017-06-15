Raising Arizona Kids

Drowning happens silently and quickly. That’s why children are at risk even when — and sometimes especially when — adults are nearby.

Even a “designated pool watcher” can avert his or her eyes for a moment or get distracted by a conversation. That’s why local experts advise pool owners to hire professional lifeguards when hosting events involving children.

“Anyone having a pool party of any type should have a lifeguard,” says Laurie Ball, a partner/supervisor at Kidtastics, a Scottsdale recreation center. “But anyone who doesn’t have a fence or pool cover should have a guard for [any] regular or holiday parties where kids might be, because you just never know when someone is going to fall in.”

Look for companies that have liability insurance, she recommends. Pricing depends on the type of party you’re hosting, the age of the children attending, the length of the party and whether adults will be getting in the pool.

Here are four companies that place professional lifeguards in metro Phoenix.

Aquamobile Swim School

This Canada-based private swim school for infants through adults offers local swim lessons and provides certified, insured lifeguards. $60 or more per lifeguard. 888­-950­-7946 or aquamobileswim.com.

Happy Swimmers USA

Based in California, the private swim-lesson provider will book certified lifeguards for children’s parties, corporate events and homeowners associations. $179 for three hours or less. 866­-530­-4117 or happyswimmers.com.

Kidtastics Recreation Center

The Scottsdale center offers lifeguard services along with swim lessons, dance, gymnastics and cheerleading. All lifeguards come with liability insurance and CPR/first-aid training. $35 or more per hour per lifeguard; three-hour minimum. 480-­994­-KIDS or kidtastics.com.

Pam’s School of Swim

This Phoenix swim program offers lifeguards who are CPR/first-aid certified and will organize games—ring dives, Marco Polo and relay races—with little swimmers. $85 per hour for the first two hours, $40 for each additional hour or for a second lifeguard. Optional: lifeguard leads games for an additional $25 per hour. 602­-451­-3573 or pamssos.com.

RELATED: Swim season brings drowning risks; Here’s how to keep kids safe

◀ Win four tickets to the Desert Botanical Garden's Flashlight Tours --- plus a s'mores kit || Win four tickets to an advance screening of "Despicable Me 3" ▶