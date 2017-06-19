LegoLand Disvovery

Raising Arizona Kids

real families | real stories | real life

Monday, June 19, 2017

Monday, June 19

Need some Monday motivation? Sun City-area preschoolers can make treasures from trash, Scottsdale-area kids can play Book Character Bingo and “kids” young and old can enjoy a magic show at Saguaro Library in Phoenix.

||

Leave a Reply

 
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • youtube
  • pinterest

FAMILY TIME!

Submit a calendar event

  • Legacy Schools
  • Maricopa County Library
  • McDonalds
  • Flip Dunk Sports

  • SUBSCRIPTION OFFERS

RAK GIVEAWAYS

  • Win four tickets to an advance screening of “Despicable Me 3”

    Here’s a chance to win four ticket to an advance screening of “Despicable Me 3” on Tuesday, June  27 at Harkins Tempe Marketplace. Illumination continues the adventures of Gru, Lucy, their adorable daughters — Margo, Edith and Agnes — and the Minions. Joining Steve Carell and Kristen Wiig in “Despicable Me 3” is Trey Parker, […]

    Learn more

RECENT ISSUES