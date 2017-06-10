SeaLife Arizona

Raising Arizona Kids

real families | real stories | real life

Saturday, June 10, 2017

Saturday, June 10

Lots of sloppy fun on the schedule today during Mighty Mud Mania at Chaparral Park in Scottsdale. Kids ages 7 and up can swing into mud pits, run in a muddy foot race and slide into mud. New this year: The Muddy Tot, for ages 1-3.

||

Leave a Reply

 
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • youtube
  • pinterest

FAMILY TIME!

Submit a calendar event

  • Legacy Schools
  • Scottsdale Artist School
  • Maricopa County Library
  • Herzberg Educational

  • SUBSCRIPTION OFFERS

RAK GIVEAWAYS

  • Win four tickets to the Desert Botanical Garden’s Flashlight Tours — plus a s’mores kit

    Here’s a chance to win four tickets to the Desert Botanical Garden’s Flashlight Tours, plus a s’mores kit. Whether it’s date night or family night out, come explore the Desert Botanical Garden in a whole new way. Flashlight Tours (offered 7-9 p.m. every Thursday and Saturday through Sept. 2.) are sensory adventures to see, hear and […]

    Learn more

RECENT ISSUES