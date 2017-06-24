SeaLife Arizona

Raising Arizona Kids

real families | real stories | real life

Saturday, June 24, 2017

Saturday, June 23

Local author and illustrator Michael Hale stops by Changing Hands Tempe for a storytime presentation with his new picture book “Bad Monkey Business.”

||

Leave a Reply

 
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • youtube
  • pinterest

FAMILY TIME!

Submit a calendar event

  • Hubbard
  • PCH
  • Scottsdale Artist School
  • RAK - Anniversay/Sign-up ad

  • SUBSCRIPTION OFFERS

RAK GIVEAWAYS

RECENT ISSUES