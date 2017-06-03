SeaLife Arizona

Saturday, June 3, 2017

Saturday, June 3

Celebrate World Atlatl Day at Pueblo Grande Museum and learn about an ancient weapon that predates the bow and arrow. Demonstrations, competitions and a chance to give it a try!

