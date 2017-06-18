LegoLand Disvovery

Sunday, June 18, 2017

Sunday, June 18

Happy Father’s Day! Dads are admitted free today at all City of Chandler pools, the Children’s Museum of Phoenix and the i.d.e.a. Museum of Mesa. Plus there’s all sorts of other fun on tap for “dad time,” including a new animation exhibit at the Arizona Science Center, family drumming at the MIM and more!

Leave a Reply

 
