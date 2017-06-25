LegoLand Disvovery

Raising Arizona Kids

real families | real stories | real life

Sunday, June 25, 2017

Sunday, June 25

Summer Sundays at The Heard are back. This free program for families is happening as Heard Museum hosts an important exhibition: “Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera.”

||

Leave a Reply

 
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • youtube
  • pinterest

FAMILY TIME!

Submit a calendar event

  • Tempe Tourism
  • Legacy Schools
  • Maricopa County Library
  • McDonalds

  • SUBSCRIPTION OFFERS

RAK GIVEAWAYS

RECENT ISSUES