Sunday, June 4, 2017

Sunday, June 4

Meet Lightning McQueen, his new tech-savvy trainer Cruz Ramirez and the sleek new next-gen racer, Jackson Storm, when Cars 3 characters make a pit stop at Desert Ridge Marketplace in Phoenix.

