Win a family four-pack of tickets to Marvel Universe Live! in Phoenix

Here is your chance to win four vouchers to “Marvel Universe Live! Age of Heroes.”

Super hero action, thrills and drama will soar, smash and burst into arenas across the country starting this summer with the debut of the all-new action-packed adventure “Marvel Universe LIVE! Ages of Heroes.”

Spider-Man and The Avengers are joined by the Guardians of the the Galaxy, including Star-Lord, Gamora, Groot, Rocket and Drax, in a legendary battle to defend the universe from evil. The newest production from Feld Entertainment, the world’s leading producer of live touring family entertainment, will be playing the Talking Stick Arena in Phoenix Sept. 8-10, 2017.

Deadline for entries: Noon on Thursday, July 27.

