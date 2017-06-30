SeaLife Arizona

Raising Arizona Kids

real families | real stories | real life

Friday, June 30, 2017

Win a family four-pack of tickets to Marvel Universe Live! in Phoenix

Here is your chance to win four vouchers to “Marvel Universe Live! Age of Heroes.”

Super hero action, thrills and drama will soar, smash and burst into arenas across the country starting this summer with the debut of the all-new action-packed adventure “Marvel Universe LIVE! Ages of Heroes.”

Spider-Man and The Avengers are joined by the Guardians of the the Galaxy, including Star-Lord, Gamora, Groot, Rocket and Drax, in a legendary battle to defend the universe from evil. The newest production from Feld Entertainment, the world’s leading producer of live touring family entertainment, will be playing the Talking Stick Arena in Phoenix Sept. 8-10, 2017.

Deadline for entries: Noon on Thursday, July 27.

By entering this contest, you acknowledge that your email address will be added to our growing list of e-newsletter subscribers. We do not rent, sell or share our database with third parties.

Name
Email
Zip
Comments
Tags: , , ,

||

Leave a Reply

 
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • youtube
  • pinterest

FAMILY TIME!

Submit a calendar event

  • Scottsdale Artist School
  • IDEA Museum
  • Flip Dunk Sports

  • SUBSCRIPTION OFFERS

RAK GIVEAWAYS

  • Enter to win the “Kidz Bop 35” CD of pop hits sung by kids, for kids

    Here is your chance to win a Kidz Bop 35 CD of today’s biggest hits sung by kids for kids. Kids Bop 35 is available in stores on July 14. Kidz Bop records kid-friendly versions of today’s biggest pop music hits sung by kids. In the last 15 years, Kidz Bop has sold more than 16 million albums. […]

    Learn more

  • Win a family four-pack of tickets to Marvel Universe Live! in Phoenix

    Here is your chance to win four vouchers to “Marvel Universe Live! Age of Heroes.” Super hero action, thrills and drama will soar, smash and burst into arenas across the country starting this summer with the debut of the all-new action-packed adventure “Marvel Universe LIVE! Ages of Heroes.” Spider-Man and The Avengers are joined by […]

    Learn more

RECENT ISSUES