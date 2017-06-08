Here’s a chance to win four tickets to the Desert Botanical Garden’s Flashlight Tours, plus a s’mores kit. Whether it’s date night or family night out, come explore the Desert Botanical Garden in a whole new way.

Flashlight Tours (offered 7-9 p.m. every Thursday and Saturday through Sept. 2.) are sensory adventures to see, hear and feel how our desert nights shimmer. Guests beam their own flashlights along the self-paced trails to capture the night-blooming plants and elusive animals. Kids can enjoy hands-on crafts and hear from garden volunteers. Experience a different adventure every night through activities that promote play, learning, and adventure.

Deadline for entries: Noon on Thursday, June 15.

