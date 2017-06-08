SeaLife Arizona

Raising Arizona Kids

real families | real stories | real life

Thursday, June 8, 2017

Win four tickets to the Desert Botanical Garden’s Flashlight Tours — plus a s’mores kit

Here’s a chance to win four tickets to the Desert Botanical Garden’s Flashlight Tours, plus a s’mores kit. Whether it’s date night or family night out, come explore the Desert Botanical Garden in a whole new way.

Flashlight Tours (offered 7-9 p.m. every Thursday and Saturday through Sept. 2.) are sensory adventures to see, hear and feel how our desert nights shimmer. Guests beam their own flashlights along the self-paced trails to capture the night-blooming plants and elusive animals. Kids can enjoy hands-on crafts and hear from garden volunteers. Experience a different adventure every night through activities that promote play, learning, and adventure.

Deadline for entries: Noon on Thursday, June 15.

By entering this contest, you acknowledge that your email address will be added to our growing list of e-newsletter subscribers. We do not rent, sell or share our database with third parties.

Name
Email
Zip
Comments
Tags: , , , , , ,

||

Leave a Reply

 
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • youtube
  • pinterest

FAMILY TIME!

Submit a calendar event

  • Girl Scouts AZ
  • McDonalds
  • Scottsdale Artist School
  • Herzberg Educational

  • SUBSCRIPTION OFFERS

RAK GIVEAWAYS

  • Win four tickets to the Desert Botanical Garden’s Flashlight Tours — plus a s’mores kit

    Here’s a chance to win four tickets to the Desert Botanical Garden’s Flashlight Tours, plus a s’mores kit. Whether it’s date night or family night out, come explore the Desert Botanical Garden in a whole new way. Flashlight Tours (offered 7-9 p.m. every Thursday and Saturday through Sept. 2.) are sensory adventures to see, hear and […]

    Learn more

  • Tickets to Valley Youth Theater’s “The Wizard of Oz the Musical”

    Valley Youth Theatre, Wizard of Oz

    Valley Youth Theatre is off to see the Wizard! Enter our contest to win a pair (2) tickets to the opening weekend of “The Wizard of Oz The Musical” at Herberger Theater Center in Phoenix. The performance involves 58 talented young actors from around the Valley, 125 colorful costumes and beautiful New York Madison Square […]

    Learn more

RECENT ISSUES