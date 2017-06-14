Win four tickets to an advance screening of “Despicable Me 3”

Here’s a chance to win four ticket to an advance screening of “Despicable Me 3” on Tuesday, June 27 at Harkins Tempe Marketplace.

Illumination continues the adventures of Gru, Lucy, their adorable daughters — Margo, Edith and Agnes — and the Minions. Joining Steve Carell and Kristen Wiig in “Despicable Me 3” is Trey Parker, co-creator of Comedy Central’s global phenomenon South Park and the Broadway smash “The Book of Mormon.” Parker voices the role of villain Balthazar Bratt, a former child star who’s grown up to become obsessed with the character he played in the ’80s, and proves to be Gru’s most formidable nemesis to date. The film will be in theaters on June 30, 2017.

Deadline for entries: Noon on Thursday, June 22.

