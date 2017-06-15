SeaLife Arizona

Raising Arizona Kids

real families | real stories | real life

Thursday, June 15, 2017

Win two tickets to the Phoenix Baby Show in Mesa on Saturday

Here’s a chance to win two tickets to the Phoenix Baby Show from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 17 at the Mesa Convention Center.  The annual Baby Bellies & Beyond Baby Show helps new and expecting parents learn about the multitude of quality baby products and services through interactive product demonstrations and one-on-one Q&A sessions from healthcare and industry experts. Prizes and giveaways at the show include car seats, strollers and more.

Deadline for entries: 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 15.

By entering this contest, you acknowledge that your email address will be added to our growing list of e-newsletter subscribers. We do not rent, sell or share our database with third parties.

Name
Email
Zip
Comments
Tags: , , , , , ,

||

Leave a Reply

 
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • youtube
  • pinterest

FAMILY TIME!

Submit a calendar event

  • Herzberg Educational
  • Tempe Tourism
  • Girl Scouts AZ
  • Legacy Schools

  • SUBSCRIPTION OFFERS

RAK GIVEAWAYS

  • Win two tickets to the Phoenix Baby Show in Mesa on Saturday

    Here’s a chance to win two tickets to the Phoenix Baby Show from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 17 at the Mesa Convention Center.  The annual Baby Bellies & Beyond Baby Show helps new and expecting parents learn about the multitude of quality baby products and services through interactive product demonstrations and one-on-one Q&A sessions from healthcare […]

    Learn more

  • Win four tickets to an advance screening of “Despicable Me 3”

    Here’s a chance to win four ticket to an advance screening of “Despicable Me 3” on Tuesday, June  27 at Harkins Tempe Marketplace. Illumination continues the adventures of Gru, Lucy, their adorable daughters — Margo, Edith and Agnes — and the Minions. Joining Steve Carell and Kristen Wiig in “Despicable Me 3” is Trey Parker, […]

    Learn more

RECENT ISSUES