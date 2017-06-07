Raising Arizona Kids

Valley Youth Theatre is off to see the Wizard! Enter our contest to win a pair (2) tickets to the opening weekend of “The Wizard of Oz The Musical” at Herberger Theater Center in Phoenix.

The performance involves 58 talented young actors from around the Valley, 125 colorful costumes and beautiful New York Madison Square Garden set and props.

The musical’s classic songs are performed by a live orchestra that accompanies Dorothy and her little dog Toto as they are swept away by a huge tornado from her farm in Kansas to the magical land of OZ where she meets new and exciting friends — and a few enemies too.

“The Wizard of Oz” runs June 9-25. 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday $16.50-$34.50 Herberger Theater Center, 222 E. Monroe St., Phoenix. 602-254-7399 or vyt.com.

Deadline for entries: 5 p.m. Thursday, June 9. Please note, you must be able to attend a June 10 performance if you win.

