Family Time: Top August events in metro Phoenix

Through Aug. 20

Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera at the Heard Museum. Become one of Frida Kahlo’s Los Fridos at the “Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera” exhibit, which this month ends its only North American stop on an international tour. Many activities in the children’s gallery replicate the classes and techniques Frida used when teaching from her home, La Casa Azul. Children can write letters or poems, color, cut out and play with vintage-inspired Frida paper dolls, pretend they are in Frida’s kitchen or create a sunflower and plant a wish or promise along with it. 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. $7 exhibit fee does not include general admission: $18; $7.50 ages 6-17. The Heard Museum, 2301 N. Central Ave., Phoenix. 602-252-8840 or heard.org

Aug. 1

Safe Summer event at Golfland Sunsplash. Swim, take CPR lessons and see life jacket demos; music, refreshments and prizes also are part of this SRP-sponsored event. 2-5 p.m. Tuesday Aug. 1 at Golfland Sunsplash, 155 W. Hampton Ave., Mesa. Tickets are $9.83 per person with a coupon from srpnet.com/safesummer.

Aug. 4 and 18

Glow Paddle. Light up the night while you glow and glide across Tempe Town Lake in a kayak. In addition to all necessary kayaking equipment, participants get glow-in-the-dark accessories. Glow-in-the-dark clothes are encouraged! 7:30-9:30 p.m. Friday Aug. 4 and 18. $35; $20 ages 10 and older. Tempe Town Lake, 80 E. Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe. 480-350-8069 or tempe.gov

Aug. 4-6

Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival. Actors from FlagShakes perform Shakespeare’s classic tale of ambition, love and the supernatural. “Macbeth” is about fate; in striving to command it, the young and ambitious Macbeth becomes the tyrant we all fear. 7:30 p.m. Friday Aug. 4, 2 and 7 p.m Saturday Aug. 5 and 3 p.m. Sunday Aug. 6. $20; $14 students; $10 ages 6-14. Coconino Center for the Arts, 2300 N. Fort Valley Road, Flagstaff. flagshakes.com

Aug. 5

Prowl and Play. Roar with the dinosaurs when they join the animals for a late night prowl at the Phoenix Zoo. Expect giant fun with dino-themed crafts, a foam pit, dance party, sandpit fossil dig and a chance to meet Raja, the Baby T-Rex. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5. $8; free for ages 2 and younger. Phoenix Zoo, 455 N. Gavin Parkway, Phoenix. 602-273-1341 or phoenixzoo.org

Aug. 8

Dancing with the Stars Live! Summer is about to get hotter when the hottest dance show on TV shimmies into southern Arizona. “Dancing With the Stars: Live! – Hot Summer Nights” brings an all-new production of ballroom and modern dance, guests and group numbers to the stage. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday Aug. 8. $46-$280. Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave, Tucson. dwtstour.com

Aug. 11

City Lights Movie Nights. On second Fridays, families can bring blankets and chairs to watch a kid-friendly movie on CityScape’s outdoor screen. This month’s City Lights Movie Nights feature is Disney’s “Moana.” 7 p.m. Free. Patriots Park in downtown Phoenix. cityscapephoenix.com

Aug. 11-27

Shrek the Musical. Valley Youth Theatre brings the ogre, feisty princess and wisecracking donkey from the Oscar-winning Dreamworks film to life on the Herberger stage. Showtimes vary Friday-Sunday, Aug. 11-27. $17-$35. Herberger Theater Center, 222 E. Monroe St., Phoenix. vyt.com

Aug. 12

National Bowling Day. Get a strike with this great deal! You and your family can enjoy the sport of bowling for free today. Participating bowling alleys include Brunswick Lanes and AMF locations. Hours vary Saturday Aug. 12. nationalbowlingday.com

Learn Your Lizards Walk. Leaping lizards! Wind your way through Boyce Thompson Arboretum State Park on a guided tour to learn about Arizona’s most common, charismatic reptiles. Be in the visitor center breezeway at 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12. $12; $5 ages 5-12; free for ages 4 and younger. 37615 U.S. 60, Superior. 520-689-2811 or cals.arizona.edu/bta

Rock the Pink with the WNBA Phoenix Mercury. It’s breast health awareness night as the WNBA Phoenix Mercury takes on the Seattle Storm; 9,500 fans will get pink T-shirts. 7 p.m. $12 and up. Talking Stick Resort Arena, 201 E. Jefferson St., Phoenix 602-252-9622 or mercury.wnba.com

World Hip Hop Dance Championship. More than 4,000 of the world’s best dancers from 50 countries will come to Phoenix for a week-long competition. Hip-hop icons and celebrity appearances are expected. 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12. $30-$65. Grand Canyon Arena, 3300 W. Camelback Road, Phoenix. 602-639-8006 or gcuarena.com

Aug. 12-13

Musical Icon: Elvis. August marks the 40th anniversary of Elvis Presley’s death. Join the MIM as it honors the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll and celebrates his music, movies and legacy. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 12-13. $20; $15 ages 13-19; $10 ages 4-12; free for ages 3 and younger. Musical Instrument Museum, 4725 E. Mayo Blvd., Phoenix. 480-478-6000 or mim.org

Discount Tire Free Family Weekends. All ages get free access to the Phoenix Art Museum on the second weekend of each month. Activities include educational programming, scavenger hunts, live performances, storytimes and more. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12 and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13. Free. Phoenix Art Museum, 1625 N. Central Ave., Phoenix. 602-257-1880 or phxart.org

Aug. 18

Gerry Cullity’s Cinderella: A Ragtime Musical. See the first performance in Desert Stages Theatre’s new location inside Scottsdale Fashion Square! Desert Stages Founder Gerry Cullity put a ragtime spin on the timeless tale of a long-suffering stepsister, a choosy prince and a glass slipper. Set in turn-of-last-century New York City during the height of immigration, these characters hope to start a new life in a foreign land. 7:30pm Fri-Sat, 2pm Sat-Sun. $15. Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre, 7014 E. Camelback Road Suite 0586, Scottsdale. 480-483-1664 or desertstages.org

Aug. 21

The Great American Eclipse at Lowell Observatory. Live streaming and astronomer talks from the Lowell Observatory Solar Eclipse Experience in Madras, Oregon celebrate this total solar eclipse, which will be visible only from the United States. Enjoy family activities, crafts, solar viewing with solar telescopes and glasses, tours and more. While the full eclipse will not be visible from Flagstaff, visitors will be able to see the moon starting to cover the sun. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday Aug. 21. $15; $8 ages 5-17; free for ages 4 and younger.1400 W. Mars Hill Road, Flagstaff. 928-774-3358 or lowell.edu

Aug. 22

National Tooth Fairy Day. Brush those teeth a little longer today; it’s National Tooth Fairy Day. Celebrate the fairy who works tirelessly, year-round, collecting pearly whites. According to the Original Tooth Fairy Poll, sponsored by Delta Dental, the Tooth Fairy’s cash payouts have jumped to an average of $4.66 compared to $3.91 in 2015. theoriginaltoothfairypoll.com

Aug. 26

Special Needs Resource Fair. Raising Arizona Kids magazine hosts this third annual event, a free day for parents and caregivers of children with special healthcare and/or educational needs to discover some of the Valley’s best resources. Learn about services, support and products from local organizations serving differentlyabled children and their families. Includes talks by professionals. Families also can explore the many hands-on exhibits at Halle Heart Children’s Museum. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26. Free; registration requested. Halle Heart Children’s Museum, 2929 S. 48th St., Tempe. raisingarizonakids.com

Teacher Appreciation at Arizona Diamondbacks. The D-backs are showing their appreciation for teachers with discounted suite-level Club Reserve tickets on Saturday, Aug. 26, when the Diamondbacks take on the San Francisco Giants. Teachers get a D-Backs cooler bag filled with back-to-school supplies. 5:10 p.m. Tickets start at $35 (use promo code TEACHER). Chase Field, 401 E. Jefferson St., Phoenix. dbacks.com

Phoenix Rising Football Club. Soccer fans will come out and cheer Phoenix’s hottest team this summer when the Phoenix Rising FC takes on the Sacramento Republic. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26. $10-$55; free for ages 3 and younger (when sitting with an adult). Phoenix Rising Soccer Complex, 751 N. McClintock Drive, Scottsdale. phxrisingfc.com

Aug. 27

Free Summer Sundays at the Heard Museum. Admission is free on the fourth Sunday in August. See performances and artist demonstrations and enjoy family activities. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27. The Heard Museum, 2301 N. Central Ave., Phoenix. 602-252-8840 or heard.org.

