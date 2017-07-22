SeaLife Arizona

Raising Arizona Kids

real families | real stories | real life

Saturday, July 22, 2017

Saturday, July 22

Visit with Daniel Tiger 9am-1pm during Family Day at the i.d.e.a. Museum in Mesa, where the “My Favorite Monster” exhibit explores fantastical creatures in animation, gaming, books, TV shows and films.

||

Leave a Reply

 
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • youtube
  • pinterest

FAMILY TIME!

Submit a calendar event

  • Girl Scouts AZ
  • IDEA Museum
  • Hubbard
  • Legacy Schools

  • SUBSCRIPTION OFFERS

RAK GIVEAWAYS

  • Win a family four-pack of tickets to Marvel Universe Live! in Phoenix

    Here is your chance to win four vouchers to “Marvel Universe Live! Age of Heroes,” coming to Phoenix in September. Spider-Man and The Avengers are joined by the Guardians of the the Galaxy — including Star-Lord, Gamora, Groot, Rocket and Drax — in a legendary battle to defend the universe from evil. The newest production […]

    Learn more

RECENT ISSUES