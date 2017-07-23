RAK - Anniversay ad

Raising Arizona Kids

real families | real stories | real life

Sunday, July 23, 2017

Sunday, July 23

Celebrate the start of Shark Week by giving blood. Wait, what?! The American Red Cross will be at Sea Life Arizona Aquarium from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. today and if you (and anyone else 18 or older) roll up your sleeves, you’ll get get free admission — and feel good about helping save a life.

||

Leave a Reply

 
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • youtube
  • pinterest

FAMILY TIME!

Submit a calendar event

  • Maricopa County Library
  • Scottsdale Artist School
  • PCH
  • Special Needs Resource Fair 2017 - tile

  • SUBSCRIPTION OFFERS

RAK GIVEAWAYS

  • Win a family four-pack of tickets to Marvel Universe Live! in Phoenix

    Here is your chance to win four vouchers to “Marvel Universe Live! Age of Heroes,” coming to Phoenix in September. Spider-Man and The Avengers are joined by the Guardians of the the Galaxy — including Star-Lord, Gamora, Groot, Rocket and Drax — in a legendary battle to defend the universe from evil. The newest production […]

    Learn more

RECENT ISSUES