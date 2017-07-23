Sunday, July 23

Celebrate the start of Shark Week by giving blood. Wait, what?! The American Red Cross will be at Sea Life Arizona Aquarium from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. today and if you (and anyone else 18 or older) roll up your sleeves, you’ll get get free admission — and feel good about helping save a life.
- August 2017 $6.00 Add to cart
-
JUNE/JULY 2017
$6.00
SUMMER SURVIVAL GUIDE: 30 tips for getting through the summer, including indoor play places, staycations, nighttime adventures, “doing Disneyland” tips and more.Add to cart
-
May 2017
$6.00
ARIZONA’S CHILDREN: Gilbert couple Becki and Brett MacLay always knew they wanted a lively household. When they became foster parents, that’s exactly what they got.
On our cover: Phoenix Municipal Court Judge Cynthia Gonzales and daughter Winter Warnicke (12) at the Arizona Cactus-Pine Girl Scouts new Parson’s Leadership Center.Add to cart
-
April 2017
$6.00
As director of the Arizona Department of Health Services, Dr. Cara Christ promotes vaccinations, healthy habits and the state’s new Infants to Work Program.Add to cart
-
March 2017
$6.00
Day and overnight SUMMER CAMPS: Find day camps that meet every interest, from horseback riding to theatrical performance, sports and STEM/STEAM themes. Plus overnight camps in Arizona and beyond that celebrate the great outdoors or build science and technology skills.Add to cart
-
February 2017
$6.00
Girl Power: 13-year-old entrepreneur Aleena Valdez is ready to change the world.Add to cart