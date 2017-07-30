SeaLife Arizona

Raising Arizona Kids

real families | real stories | real life

Sunday, July 30, 2017

Sunday, July 30

See your favorite Dr. Seuss characters brought to life, including Horton the Elephant, The Cat in the Hat, Gertrude McFuzz, lazy Mayzie and Jojo, a little boy with a big imagination in the Theater Works production of “Seussical.”

||

Leave a Reply

 
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • youtube
  • pinterest

FAMILY TIME!

Submit a calendar event

  • Maricopa County Library
  • Hubbard
  • Special Needs Resource Fair 2017 - tile
  • Legacy Schools

  • SUBSCRIPTION OFFERS

RAK GIVEAWAYS

  • Win a family four-pack of tickets to “Get Animated!”

    Here’s a chance to explore the art, history and science of animation at Arizona Science Center for free this summer. The downtown Phoenix center is giving RAK readers two family four-packs of VIP tickets to its “Get Animated!” featured exhibit that offers tons of hands-on activities, including drawing and stop-motion animation stations. Tickets are good […]

    Learn more

  • Win four tickets to “PAW Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue”

    Here’s a chance to win a family four-pack of tickets to “PAW Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue,” coming to Phoenix’s Comerica Theatre Sept. 16-17. PAW Patrol Live, based on the hit Nick Jr. series PAW Patrol, is now touring two shows across the country: “Race to the Rescue” and “The Great Pirate Adventure.” Each show brings […]

    Learn more

RECENT ISSUES