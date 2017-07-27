Win a family four-pack of tickets to “Get Animated!”

Here’s a chance to explore the art, history and science of animation at Arizona Science Center for free this summer. The downtown Phoenix center is giving RAK readers two family four-packs of VIP tickets to its “Get Animated!” featured exhibit that offers tons of hands-on activities, including drawing and stop-motion animation stations. Tickets are good through Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 4.

Learn about the pioneers of animation and see how the process works — from old-fashioned painted cels to today’s high-tech CGI. Families can also take photos with the Scooby-Doo Mystery Machine, on Bart Simpson’s couch or in car from Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride and can build a castle like Shrek’s. The VIP “Get Animated!” tickets include general admission to Arizona Science Center, which is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at 600 E. Washington St., Phoenix. 602-716-2000 or azscience.org

Deadline for entries: Noon on Thursday, Aug. 3.

