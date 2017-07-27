Win four tickets to “PAW Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue”

Here’s a chance to win a family four-pack of tickets to “PAW Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue,” coming to Phoenix’s Comerica Theatre Sept. 16-17.

PAW Patrol Live, based on the hit Nick Jr. series PAW Patrol, is now touring two shows across the country: “Race to the Rescue” and “The Great Pirate Adventure.” Each show brings everybody’s favorite pups to the stage for an action-packed, high-energy musical adventure. During each performance, which includes two acts and an intermission, the pups show that “no job is too big, no pup is too small,” and share lessons for all ages about citizenship, social skills and problem solving.

Deadline for entries: Noon on Thursday, August 24.

By entering this contest, you acknowledge that your email address will be added to our growing list of e-newsletter subscribers. We do not rent, sell or share our database with third parties.

Name Email Zip

◀ Creative school lunches: Healthful brown-bagging that isn’t boring ||