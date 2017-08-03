Raising Arizona Kids

RAK - Anniversay ad

Thursday, August 24, 2017

3 things to know about Special Needs Resource Fair 2017

By Karen Davis Barr | August 24, 2017

The 3rd Annual Special Needs Resource Fair will once again be held at Halle Heart Children’s Museum in Tempe, where hands-on exhibits teach lessons about heart health.

magazine is hosting the third annual Special Needs Resource Fair this Saturday in Tempe. This free event is an opportunity for any parent, grandparent or guardian to meet with local experts from a wide range of fields serving families who have concerns about their child’s development or have a child who has already been diagnosed with a medical disability or learning difference.

It’s also a really fun family event that includes free admission to the Halle Heart Children’s Museum. If you’re wondering whether you should attend, here are three things to know:

Who will be there?

Participating organizations represent:

  • developmental assessments and early intervention
  • advocacy (navigating the “system” and supporting your child’s rights and needs)
  • adaptive sports and recreation
  • behavioral health and therapies
  • special needs education: tutoring and schools
  • legal and financial planning for a child with special needs
  • even haircuts and dental care for kids!

Some of these organizations are diagnosis-specific (like autism organizations), but many can offer support and resources to help with a wide range of conditions.

Some of the exhibitors will have activities to keep children engaged while parents ask questions.

Who will most benefit from attending?

Parents who have:

  • concerns about whether their child is on track with developmental milestones and may be wondering how to seek a developmental assessment
  • a child who has been diagnosed with a medical or behavioral health challenge
  • a child with an identified learning disability
  • a child on an IEP or 504 plan in school
  • a child who is already in treatment, getting supports at school or otherwise participating in interventions that do not seem to be the right fit for their child
  • fears about whether they are doing enough to prepare, legally and financially, for their child’s future

What else will be happening at the event?

We have speakers presenting throughout the day — on legal and financial topics, new technologies and help understanding your child’s behavior. Find the full lineup here.

Beyond that, this event is fun! Many of the exhibiting organizations have activities to keep kids busy while parents chat. And Halle Heart Children’s Museum is a delightful, cozy environment with all sorts of colorful hands-on exhibits to encourage imaginative play.

The facility feels intimate, because the floor plan works in a spiral, so it never feels cavernous or overwhelming. It is carpeted throughout, so it is not as loud as a regular exhibit hall would be. And there is a special quiet place called the 9-1-1 room where the lights are low and kids who need a break can rest or play.

We received an incredible comment with a recent RSVP. To us, it captures the spirit and intentions behind our event: that it be a chance to celebrate and seek support for the differently abled and equally cherished among us. We hope you’ll join us!

“I found out about this awesome event by reading RAK magazine, and I am so happy to read it before 8/26. I believe this is a great opportunity for me to continue learning how to continue supporting my son, who has the gift of autism.”

The museum includes a large room where the lights are dim and families can relax or enjoy some quiet play.

 

Karen Davis Barr

Karen Davis Barr is the editor, publisher and founder of Raising Arizona Kids and the mother of two adult sons.

