Raising Arizona Kids magazine is hosting the third annual Special Needs Resource Fair this Saturday in Tempe. This free event is an opportunity for any parent, grandparent or guardian to meet with local experts from a wide range of fields serving families who have concerns about their child’s development or have a child who has already been diagnosed with a medical disability or learning difference.

It’s also a really fun family event that includes free admission to the Halle Heart Children’s Museum. If you’re wondering whether you should attend, here are three things to know:

Who will be there?

Participating organizations represent:

developmental assessments and early intervention

advocacy (navigating the “system” and supporting your child’s rights and needs)

adaptive sports and recreation

behavioral health and therapies

special needs education: tutoring and schools

legal and financial planning for a child with special needs

even haircuts and dental care for kids!

Some of these organizations are diagnosis-specific (like autism organizations), but many can offer support and resources to help with a wide range of conditions.

Who will most benefit from attending?

Parents who have:

concerns about whether their child is on track with developmental milestones and may be wondering how to seek a developmental assessment

a child who has been diagnosed with a medical or behavioral health challenge

a child with an identified learning disability

a child on an IEP or 504 plan in school

a child who is already in treatment, getting supports at school or otherwise participating in interventions that do not seem to be the right fit for their child

fears about whether they are doing enough to prepare, legally and financially, for their child’s future

What else will be happening at the event?

We have speakers presenting throughout the day — on legal and financial topics, new technologies and help understanding your child’s behavior. Find the full lineup here.

Beyond that, this event is fun! Many of the exhibiting organizations have activities to keep kids busy while parents chat. And Halle Heart Children’s Museum is a delightful, cozy environment with all sorts of colorful hands-on exhibits to encourage imaginative play.

The facility feels intimate, because the floor plan works in a spiral, so it never feels cavernous or overwhelming. It is carpeted throughout, so it is not as loud as a regular exhibit hall would be. And there is a special quiet place called the 9-1-1 room where the lights are low and kids who need a break can rest or play.

We received an incredible comment with a recent RSVP. To us, it captures the spirit and intentions behind our event: that it be a chance to celebrate and seek support for the differently abled and equally cherished among us. We hope you’ll join us!

“I found out about this awesome event by reading RAK magazine, and I am so happy to read it before 8/26. I believe this is a great opportunity for me to continue learning how to continue supporting my son, who has the gift of autism.”

◀ Thursday, Aug. 24 ||