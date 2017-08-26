First Things First

Saturday, August 26, 2017

Developmental pediatricians in Arizona

Jordan Developmental
2730 W. Agua Fria Freeway #103, Phoenix
602-956-3141 • jordandevelopmentalpediatrics.com
A private developmental pediatrics practice offering evaluation of children who have, or indicate symptoms of having, developmental problems or delays, autism spectrum disorders, learning disabilities, behavioral issues and more.

Melmed Center
4848 E. Cactus Road #940, Scottsdale
480-443-0050 • melmedcenter.com
Assessment and treatment of behavioral, educational and developmental challenges in children and adults.

The Developmental Pediatric Program at Barrow Neurological Institute at Phoenix Children’s Hospital provides comprehensive assessments for children who show signs of developmental delays (cognitive, social-emotional, motor, speech and language), disruptive behaviors or problems with attention and learning. 602-933-0970 or phoenixchildrens.org

