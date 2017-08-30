Raising Arizona Kids

DOUGLAS

Cochise County Fair (Sept. 21-24). This year’s theme is “The Best Four Days of Fall.” There’s something for everyone here: rides, attractions and games, college rodeo, pro bull riding, live entertainment, agricultural competition and more.

FLAGSTAFF

Coconino County Fair (Sept. 1-4). Cool temperatures and fresh mountain air are the perfect combination for enjoying carnival rides, games and live entertainment, exhibits and livestock shows.

Festival of Science (Sept. 22-Oct. 1). An award-winning 10-day event filled with field trips, guided hikes, star parties, open houses, hands-on exhibits, presentations and archaeological excavations. Times vary. Free. Locations throughout Flagstaff. scifest.org.

Summer Concert Series (Sept. 2). Musical performance under the pines. Bring blankets, concert chairs, food and non-alcoholic beverages; beer and wine available for purchase.

PRESCOTT

Faire On The Square Arts & Crafts Show (Sept. 2-4). Stroll under the American Elm trees in historic downtown Prescott while shopping more than 130 vendors selling fine art, jewelry, food and more.

Fall Gathering Barbeque (Sept. 16). Grab your boots and family for some Western fun. Live cowboy music, barbecue and activities for a celebration that commemorates the Phippen Museum’s grand opening more than 30 years ago.

SEDONA

Fiesta del Tlaquepaque (Sept. 9). Fill your day with the taste and sounds of Mexico at the annual celebration of Mexican Independence Day. Demonstrations, strolling mariachi bands, flamenco music and dance, arts, crafts and food.

SONOITA

Sonoita Labor Day Rodeo (Sept. 2-4). See the “Greatest Show on Dirt.” Hosted by the Santa Cruz County Fair and Rodeo Association, the 102nd annual rodeo features classic timed events, barrel racing, wild-horse race and team roping, mutton busting and peewee events.

TOMBSTONE

Showdown in Tombstone (Sept. 2-4). “The Town Too Tough To Die” will be filled with performances and reenactments by gunfighter groups from around the country. Participate in the 1880s costume contest, Sunday parade and auctions and raffles.

Tombstone Territorial Days (Sept. 16-17). This third annual event features a non-motorized parade, Grand Ball in Schieffelin Hall, Territorial baseball game, Civil War re-enactors, Western lectures and food vendors.

TUCSON

Greek Festival (Sept. 21-24) Opa! Experience Greek culture, heritage, dances, hospitality, food and music.

WICKENBURG

Fiesta de Septiembre (Sept. 2) Celebrate Wickenburg’s Hispanic pioneer heritage with your family. The day is filled with Latin band and Mariachi music, folklorico dancers, an outdoor mercado, a kids zone and salsa, margarita and guacamole contests.

WILLCOX

My-Oh-My Apple Pie Weekend & Country Craft Fair (Sept. 16-17). It’s apple season all month at Apple Annie’s Orchard. Pick-your own apples, pears, peaches, pumpkins and more and try apple pie and apple crumb pie ice cream. Free admission and wagon rides to pick apples. All-you-can-eat pancake breakfast with apple pie syrup for purchase.

