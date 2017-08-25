LegoLand Disvovery

Friday, August 25, 2017

Friday, Aug. 25

The National Park Service turns 101 today! It’s also one of the 10 days this year that all National Park Service sites (more than 400 parks across the country) offer free admission to everyone.

