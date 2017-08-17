Speaker topics for RAK’s third annual Special Needs Resource Fair

Excitement is growing for the third annual Special Needs Resource Fair, to be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26 at Halle Heart Children’s Museum in Tempe.



The event features more than two dozen local organizations, schools and services that support families navigating the challenges of raising a child who has unique developmental, medical, behavioral or emotional needs that may impact the child’s growth, learning, self-confidence, relationships and transitions to independent living.

One of the highlights of the event is a series of short presentations taking place throughout the day in the museum’s cozy Goldman Legacy Theatre. Seating is limited to 60; we recommend you arrive a few minutes before the scheduled start time to secure seating.

Here’s the lineup, so you can plan your day. And if you haven’t yet registered to attend this free event, please let us know you are coming.

Remember: Children are welcome! The event includes full access to the museum’s fun, educational and interactive exhibits.

9:15-9:45 a.m.

TouchPoints: A Wearable Solution to Anxiety and Stress

Anxiety, distractibility and sensory overload can hamper kids’ performance, sleep and the ability to cope at home and school. Cutting-edge research by local neuropsychologist Dr. Amy Serin and the vision of local entrepreneur Vicki Mayo led to the development of TouchPoints™, which are pulsating wearable devices that calm the wearer down and allow for better focus and performance. During this session, we’ll hear the story of these visionary game-changing women, learn about the science behind the devices, and discover how these simple wearables, which can reduce stress by 71 percent in 30 seconds, have already helped thousands of families.

10-10:30 a.m.

Smart Planning for the Future: Is a Special Needs Trust Right for my Child?

Many parents of children with special needs misunderstand the value of estate planning. Perhaps the child is the beneficiary of an estate (whether intentional or not), IRA, 401(k), or life insurance policy. Maybe relatives would like to contribute to that child’s well-being. The receipt of an inheritance may impact eligibility for needs-based benefits, such as SSI (after age 18), AHCCCS, ALTCS/DDD, SNAP, or Section 8 housing. On a more practical level, the special needs child may need assistance managing his or her inheritance. Other important questions to address include: Who will take care of my child if something happened to me? What would that person need to know about my child? Where will my child live? Failing to plan, or excluding that child from your estate plan altogether, brings certain risks. Charlotte C. Johnson, Esq., from the Phoenix law firm of Emily R. Taylor, Attorney, PLLC, will provide general estate planning guidelines and alternatives to ensure protection and financial security for your child’s future, such as Special Needs Trusts or guardian provisions in your Last Will and Testament.

10:45-11:15 a.m.

ABLE Accounts and Special Needs Planning

ABLE accounts are tax-advantaged savings accounts for individuals with disabilities and their families. Because it’s such a new financial vehicle, questions about the ABLE account abound: How do they work? Who is eligible to use them? How much money can be put into an ABLE account? Who can contribute? When can you or your child tap these funds? We’ll get answers to these questions and more from Nathan Buckles of SilverTree Special Needs Planning, one of the firms that helped draft and get the ABLE Act passed in Arizona. Buckles also will explain how creating an ABLE account can integrate with your planning for a Special Needs Trust.

11:30 a.m.-noon

Setting your students up for success: It’s all in the details!

New Way Academy encourages teachers to design classrooms with specific elements in mind. These same tips should be considered when setting up a comfortable work space at home. This session will tap the wisdom of educators from this Phoenix private school for children who are motivated and smart but have difficulty learning in a traditional school setting. We’ll learn how to use seating, specific color selections, lighting, fidgets and the organization of materials to improve productivity at home. Attendees will be entered into a raffle to win a Hokki stool and an under-desk elliptical — both of which are wonderful options for helping keep students focused!

12:15-12:45 p.m.

Why is My Child Doing That? Understanding the Reason Behind Your Child’s Unusual or Challenging Behavior

Behavior often substitutes for communication, especially for children who lack the ability to fully articulate their needs. It can be difficult for caregivers to manage some types of behaviors, particularly when it is unclear why they are happening. Learning to “read,” or understand the reasons behind, a child’s behavior can help defuse emotions and allow parents to respond appropriately and effectively. In this session, Debbie Mulder, M.A., BCBA, LBA, will offer clues for decoding a child’s puzzling or concerning actions. Mulder is a licensed, board-certified behavior analyst who serves as a clinical supervisor for the The Center for Autism and Related Disorders, Inc. (CARD), one of the world’s largest organizations using applied behavior analysis (ABA) for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder.

