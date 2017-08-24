First Things First

Thursday, August 24, 2017

Thursday, Aug. 24

The three-time WNBA Champion Phoenix Mercury have named former Arizona Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords the team’s 2017 BBVA Compass Bright Futures Woman of Inspiration. Giffords will be honored in-person during halftime tonight, when the Mercury host the Los Angeles Sparks.

