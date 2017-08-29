RAK - Anniversay ad

Tuesday, August 29, 2017

Win a DVD of Disney’s “Descendants 2”

Here’s a chance to win one of five DVDs of Disney’s “Descendants 2,” featuring swashbuckling action, memorable song-and-dance numbers and must-see bonus features.

The Villain Kids are back in this high-stakes adventure that’s bigger, bolder and badder than before! When the pressure to be royally perfect becomes too much for Mal (Dove Cameron), she flees Auradon and returns to her roots on the Isle of the Lost. Hoping to retrieve her, Evie (Sofia Carson) and the rest of the gang sneak onto the Isle.

But Mal’s former archenemy Uma (China Anne McClain), daughter of Ursula, has seized power. And together with her pirate crew, Uma prepares to unleash havok on the Villain Kids and Auradon.

Deadline for entries: Noon on Friday, Sept. 8.

One entry per email; ages 18 and up only. By entering this contest, you acknowledge that your email address will be added to our growing list of RAK e-newsletter subscribers. We do not rent, sell or share our database with third parties. 

Name
Email
Zip
Comments

