Win four tickets to “Gerry Cullity’s Cinderella: A Ragtime Musical” at Scottsdale Fashion Square

Here’s a chance to win a family four-pack of tickets to an original live theater performance of “Cinderella: A Ragtime Musical” inside Scottsdale Fashion Square. The tickets are good for shows Sept. 1-3 or Sept. 8-10.

Desert Stages Theatre Creator Gerry Cullity put a ragtime spin on this timeless story of a long-suffering step-sister, a choosy prince and a glass slipper. Set in turn-of-last-century New York City during the height of immigration, these characters are coming from the New World in hopes of starting a new life in a foreign land. Themes of love and achieving our heart’s desire against Company odds are woven through this rags-to-riches tale.

Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre is an award-winning theater established in 1995 by Laurie Cullity, the late Gerry Cullity and Joan Thompson. Following 13 years in their old location, Desert Stages moved inside Scottsdale Fashion Square this month and hosts its grand opening fundraiser featuring appearances by Disney Channel stars Asher Angel and Landry Bender on Sunday, Sept. 10.

Deadline for entries: Noon on Saturday, Aug. 26.

