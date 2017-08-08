Win four tickets to Turtle Fest at Sea Life Arizona Aquarium

Win a family four-pack of tickets to Sea Life Arizona Aquarium during Turtle Fest this month. Come meet Cora and Ziva, the aquarium’s rescued green sea turtles, and hear turtle-themed educational talks through August.

Sea Life, a 26,000-square-foot aquarium located inside Arizona Mills mall, was built for kids, with viewing bubbles at children’s eye level. It’s new Colorado River Adventure room helps kids learn about water conservation and Arizona’s water supply with an interactive model of the Colorado River from the Grand Canyon to the Sea of Cortez. Other features include a 360-degree ocean tunnel, diggable marine fossils, a touch tide pool teeming with sea urchins and crabs, and behind-the-scenes tours, talks and feeding times. Visit 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday or 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Sea Life Arizona Aquarium, 5000 S. Arizona Mills Circle #145, Tempe.

Deadline for entries: Noon on Thursday, Aug. 10.

One entry per email; ages 18 and up only. By entering this contest, you acknowledge that your email address will be added to our growing list of RAK e-newsletter subscribers. We do not rent, sell or share our database with third parties.

