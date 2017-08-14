SeaLife Arizona

Monday, August 14, 2017

Win a “My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Magical Movie Night” DVD

Here’s a chance to win a “My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Magical Movie Night” DVD. Grab your popcorn, because the Equestria Girls are back for a magic-filled triple feature! There’s a reason these seven girls look familiar … as they step through a magical mirror, they transport from the world of “My Little Pony,” transforming into teenage girls at Canterlot High.

Full-time students and part-time magical pony-girls, the Equestria Girls are always ready to save the day with the Magic of Friendship! “My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Magical Movie Night” comes to DVD this month from Shout! Kids in collaboration with Hasbro Studios, available now at amazon.com and shoutkids.com.

Deadline for entries: Noon on Friday, Aug. 18.

One entry per email; ages 18 and up only. By entering this contest, you acknowledge that your email address will be added to our growing list of RAK e-newsletter subscribers. We do not rent, sell or share our database with third parties. 

