Raising Arizona Kids

Five finalists — K-12 teachers from Phoenix, Chandler and Surprise — are in the running for the 2018 Arizona Teacher of the Year award, the Arizona Education Foundation announced on Thursday. The winner will be named on Tuesday, Nov. 7 at the annual awards luncheon at the Arizona Grand Resort.

The five finalists, called Ambassadors for Excellence, in the statewide program to spotlight and honor Arizona’s public school teachers are:

• Amy Ball, kindergarten teacher at Madison Traditional Academy of Madison Elementary School District, Phoenix.

• Allison Davis, kindergarten teacher at Knox Gifted Academy of Chandler Unified School District.

• Erica Davis, twelfth-grade English teacher at Basha High School of Chandler Unified School District.

• Josh Meibos, kindergarten through sixth-grade physical education teacher at David Crockett Elementary School of Balsz Elementary School District, Phoenix.

• Justean Palmer, fifth-grade math teacher at Canyon Ridge School of Dysart Unified School District, Surprise.

RELATED: Q&A with Michelle Doherty, Arizona’s 2017 Teacher of the Year

Five additional teachers were selected as semifinalists who are not in contention for the 2018 Teacher of the Year award:

• Brenda Kilmurray, fifth-grade teacher at Huachuca Mountain Elementary School of Sierra Vista Unified School District.

• Leah Oliver, ninth- through twelfth-grade sports medicine teacher at Mountain View High School of Marana Unified School District, Tucson.

• Janelle Roberts-Perrin, kindergarten through twelfth-grade adaptive physical education teacher at Cactus Shadows High School of Cave Creek Unified School District.

• Ruth Ruiz, sixth-grade Spanish immersion teacher at Clarendon Elementary School of Osborn Elementary School District, Phoenix.

• Nichole Spencer, eighth-grade science and STEM teacher at Wilson Elementary School of Wilson Elementary School District, Phoenix.

To be considered for the Arizona Education Foundation’s Teacher of the Year award, candidates must submit a written application that is reviewed by a panel of educators and members of the business community. Ten finalists must prepare a 15-minute unedited video of them teaching in the classroom. Former Teachers of the Year, ambassadors and semifinalists are ineligible to reapply.

◀ Win free 5K registration for the 42nd annual 3TV Phoenix 10K ||