Raising Arizona Kids

Sunday, Sept. 10 is National Grandparents Day. Children’s museums and family venues in metro Phoenix are celebrating with free or discounted admission for grandparents. So gather the family and go celebrate! Here’s a roundup of local Grandparents Day and related events to help mark the occasion:

1. Grandparent weekend. At the i.d.e.a. Museum in Mesa, grandparents get free admission all weekend! Plus, it’s the last weekend to see the hands-on “My Favorite Monster” exhibit.

2. The Children’s Museum of Phoenix offers grandparents free admission on Sunday to celebrate National Grandparents Day. Bring the kids and explore three levels of fun.

3. Celebrate Grandparents Day at Chase Field when the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the San Diego Padres. Grandparents Day packages include two Infield Reserve tickets and one photo for $30 or four Infield Reserve tickets and two photos for $60 using the offer code GRAND.

4. OdySea Aquarium is offering $10 off general admission to all grandparents on Sunday.

5. American Girl at Scottsdale Quarter hosts a Great Day with Grandparents event that includes a meal at American Girl bistro, a fresh-cut flower for your favorite girl (ages 8 and up), crafts and activities.

6. Discount Tire Free Family Weekend. All ages get free access to the Phoenix Art Museum on the second weekend of each month. Kids can learn about and make art with featured local Valley artists, from muralists to dancers and more.

RELATED: Books that celebrate grandparents.

◀ Win four tickets to Legoland Discovery Center at Arizona Mills ||