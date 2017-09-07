Raising Arizona Kids

SeaLife Arizona

Thursday, September 7, 2017

6 ways to celebrate Grandparents Day this weekend

By Kara G. Morrison | September 7, 2017

It’s Grandparents Weekend at the i.d.e.a. Museum in Mesa, and the last chance to see their “My Favorite Monster” exhibit.

Sunday, Sept. 10 is National Grandparents Day. Children’s museums and family venues in metro Phoenix are celebrating with free or discounted admission for grandparents. So gather the family and go celebrate! Here’s a roundup of local Grandparents Day and related events to help mark the occasion:

1. Grandparent weekend. At the i.d.e.a. Museum in Mesa, grandparents get free admission all weekend! Plus, it’s the last weekend to see the hands-on “My Favorite Monster” exhibit.

2. The Children’s Museum of Phoenix offers grandparents free admission on Sunday to celebrate National Grandparents Day. Bring the kids and explore three levels of fun.

3. Celebrate Grandparents Day at Chase Field when the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the San Diego Padres. Grandparents Day packages include two Infield Reserve tickets and one photo for $30 or four Infield Reserve tickets and two photos for $60 using the offer code GRAND.

4. OdySea Aquarium is offering $10 off general admission to all grandparents on Sunday.

5. American Girl at Scottsdale Quarter hosts a Great Day with Grandparents event that includes a meal at American Girl bistro, a fresh-cut flower for your favorite girl (ages 8 and up), crafts and activities.

6. Discount Tire Free Family WeekendAll ages get free access to the Phoenix Art Museum on the second weekend of each month. Kids can learn about and make art with featured local Valley artists, from muralists to dancers and more.

RELATED: Books that celebrate grandparents.

Kara G. Morrison

Editor Kara G. Morrison worked as a features reporter and editor at the Arizona Republic before joining RAK last spring. She is the mother of Sofia (5). Reach her at kara@rakmagazine.com.

Leave a Reply

 
