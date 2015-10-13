Raising Arizona Kids

October brings a cozy list of outdoor festivals and fairs, and a whole lot of comfort food. Get those Halloween costumes ready, because you’re going to want to show them off this month at the endless spooky (and not-so-spooky) celebrations that scream Family Time!

Find more extensive day-by-day event listings at raisingarizonakids.com/calendar

Oct. 1-Nov. 5

Pumpkin Days & Corn Maze. Tolmachoff Farms hosts fall fun all month with its six-acre family corn maze, mini corn maze for little ones, petting zoo, jumping pillow, hay pyramid, farm activities and play areas.

Oct. 5-29

Pumpkin and Chili Party. Grab your wagon and head over to the annual fall festival at Schnepf Farms. Pick out the perfect pumpkin, then enjoy a chili dinner. Admission includes rides, games, fall activities, pig races and entertainment.

Oct. 6-29

Arizona State Fair. For more than 100 years, Arizonans have gathered at this annual event to fill up on fried foods, seek thrill rides and master carnival games.

Oct. 6-8

Dinosaurs in the Desert Grand Opening. Almost two dozen prehistoric creatures will descend on the Phoenix Zoo’s Desert Lives Trail. Be among the first to go on this self-guided adventure to see the lifelike animatronic dinosaurs.

Oct. 7-8

Railfair. Explore vintage railroad equipment and tour the Roald Amundsen Pullman Car and the Scottsdale Railroad Museum at McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park.

Oct. 7-28

ASU Art Museum Creative Saturdays. Spend the day as a family learning and playing. Art stations are set up throughout the gallery.

Oct. 8

KidzBop Kids. This live family-friendly concert will have kids and parents dancing in and out of their seats. The Kidz Bop Kids “Best Time Ever” tour features the best pop songs of the year sung by kids for kids.

Oct. 13-15

Four Peaks Oktoberfest. Bratwurst, brews and music take over Tempe Town Lake and turn it into a Bavarian playground with a Kinderfest play area.

Oct. 13

Weird Science. Celebrate Friday the 13th at the Arizona Museum of Natural History’s evening event filled with crafts and activities designed to introduce the weird and wacky side of the science world. Costumes are encouraged.

Oct. 14-15

Arizona Taco Festival. Forget Taco Tuesday. This tacotopia includes 50 restaurants dishing out $2 tacos. Kids can ride a mechanical bull, hop in a hamster ball or jump in a bounce house.

Oct. 14-Jan. 28

Repositioning Paolo Soleri: The City is Nature. Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art unveils a retrospective of artist and architect Paolo Soleri (1919-2013) who pioneered the fusion of architecture and ecology and the Arizona desert communities of Cosanti and Arcosanti.

Oct. 20-22

Maricopa County Home Show. HGTV’s “Property Brothers” Drew and Jonathan Scott will perform at this home show, which offers hundreds of exhibitors, how-to workshops, a holiday marketplace, presentations and seminars.

Oct. 20-29

Care Card shopping week. Anyone who buys a $60Board of Visitors Care Card (to benefit blind children) will save 20 percent on purchases at more than 500 participating local and national retailers and restaurants — including family favorites such as Kidstop Toys, Book & Baby; Pottery Barn; The Container Store; Sauce Pizza and Wing and the Shake Shack.

Oct. 21

International Archaeology Day. Celebrate the thrill of discovery on International Archaeology Day with site tours, hands-on archaeology actvities and demonstrations that will have you channeling your inner Indiana Jones.

Oct. 27-28

Salt River Fields Balloon Spooktacular. This safe, fun-filled trick-or-treating Halloween festival offers live music, food and beverage vendors, a kid zone, a haunted trail, fireworks and tethered hot-air balloons.

Calendar Editor Liz Petroff of Phoenix is the mother of Jack (9) and Lucy (7). Send event info to liz@RAKmagazine.com.

◀ Balancing act: Kid performers find harmony between studies and stage || Get free admission Saturday to Arizona attractions on Museum Day Live! ▶