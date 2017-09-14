Raising Arizona Kids

SeaLife Arizona

Thursday, September 14, 2017

Learn to camp as a family during AZ Family Campout Program weekends

By Kara G. Morrison | September 14, 2017

 

family camping in Arizona, Arizona State Parks, weekend camping program

Families learn how to set up a tent during Arizona State Parks Family Campout Program weekends. Photos courtesy of Arizona State Parks.

Have you thought about taking the family camping but didn’t feel confident in your wilderness skills — or your kids’ attention spans for roughing it?

Here’s a fun way to experience camping with a little expert help. Sign up for the Arizona State Parks Family Campout Program, designed for families with little or no camping experience and meant to encourage an appreciation for the great outdoors.

CampFire-learnDuring activity-filled weekends in parks across the state, camping experts will teach kids and families how to set up tents, build a campfire and prepare food. Participants enjoy activities such as fishing, archery, mountain biking, guided hikes, geocaching and a service project during the two-day, one-night trips.

The Arizona State Parks program is $90 for a family of four, plus $5 for each additional family member (10 campers maximum). Children must be 6 or older to attend, and pets are not allowed.

Tents, sleeping mats, flashlights, chairs and all activity equipment is provided. Families should bring food (enough for two lunches, dinner and breakfast), sleeping bags and bedding, camping chairs, clothing, sturdy shoes, towels, soap and toiletries.

Reserve a spot in the Arizona Family Campout Program at azstateparks.com/family.

Fall 2017 dates:

Sept. 16-17: Cattail Cove State Park, Lake Havasu City
Sept, 23-24: Homolovi State Park, Winslow
Oct. 7-8: Lyman Lake State Park, St. Johns
Oct. 14-15: Fool Hollow Lake Recreation Area, Show Low
Oct. 28-29: Kartchner Caverns State Park, Benson
Nov. 4-5: Picacho Peak State Park, Eloy
Dec. 2-3: Lost Dutchman State Park, Apache Junction

Registration has not yet opened for spring 2018, but the upcoming dates are:

March 17-18: Lost Dutchman State Parks, Apache Junction
March 24-25: Catalina State Parks, Tucson
April 7-8: Patagonia Lake State Parks, Patagonia
April 14-15: Fool Hollow Lake Recreation Area, Show Low
April 28-29: Roper Lake State Park, Safford
May 12-13: River Island State Parks, Parker
May 19-20: Dead Horse Ranch State Park, Cottonwood

 

Kara G. Morrison

