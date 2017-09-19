RAK - Anniversay ad

Raising Arizona Kids

real families | real stories | real life

Tuesday, September 19, 2017

Monday, Sept. 18

Dignity Health is offering free hearing screenings for children ages 0-18 and free vision screenings for children ages 3-18 in the conference room of the Maricopa County Library Queen Creek branch.

||

Leave a Reply

 
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • youtube
  • pinterest

FAMILY TIME!

Submit a calendar event

  • Herberger Theatre Center
  • Girl Scouts AZ
  • Hubbard
  • Party Jungle

  • SUBSCRIPTION OFFERS

RAK GIVEAWAYS

  • Win four tickets to Childsplay’s “Phantom Tollbooth” in Tempe

    The Phantom Tollbooth, Childsplay, Tempe Center for the Arts

    Here’s a chance to win a family four-pack of tickets to Childsplay’s “Phantom Tollboth” at Tempe Center for the Arts. An award-winning professional theatre company for young audiences and families, Childsplay kicks off its 41st season on Sunday, Sept. 17 with this whimsical play, recommended for ages 6 and up. It runs weekends through Oct. […]

    Learn more

  • Win four tickets to Legoland Discovery Center at Arizona Mills

    Here’s a chance to win a family four-pack of tickets to Legoland Discovery Center Arizona — the ultimate indoor Lego playground at Arizona Mills mall in Tempe. Legoland is gearing up for the release of the new Lego Ninjago Movie on Friday, Sept. 22. Complete your ninja training at Legoland Discovery Center on select weekends […]

    Learn more

RECENT ISSUES