Raising Arizona Kids

Smithsonian magazine sponsors Museum Day Live! — a day of free admission at participating local museums and cultural institutions nationwide.

There are more than 30 participating museums in Arizona, including Cave Creek Museum, Pueblo Grande Museum, Desert Botanical Garden, Halle Heart Children’s Museum, i.d.e.a. Museum and Arizona Museum of Natural History.

Download and print free admission tickets in advance at smithsonianmag.com/museumday

Arizona museums taking part include:

• Desert Botanical Garden in Phoenix

• Cave Creek Museum in Cave Creek

• Pueblo Grande Museum in Phoenix

• i.d.e.a. Museum in Mesa

• Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art in Scottsdale

• Halle Heart Children’s Museum in Tempe

• Boyce Thompson Arboretum near Superior

• Superstition Mountain Museum in Apache Junction

• Jerome State Historic Park in Jerome

• Arizona Museum of Natural History in Mesa

• Arizona Capitol Museum in Phoenix

• DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun in Tucson

• Arizona History Museum/Arizona Historical Society in Tucson

• Tubac Center of the Arts in Tubac

