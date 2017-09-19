Legoland Discovery

Raising Arizona Kids

real families | real stories | real life

Tuesday, September 19, 2017

Leave a Reply

 
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • youtube
  • pinterest

FAMILY TIME!

Submit a calendar event

  • PCH
  • Music Together
  • Herzberg Educational
  • IDEA Museum

  • SUBSCRIPTION OFFERS

RAK GIVEAWAYS

  • Win four tickets to Childsplay’s “Phantom Tollbooth” in Tempe

    The Phantom Tollbooth, Childsplay, Tempe Center for the Arts

    Here’s a chance to win a family four-pack of tickets to Childsplay’s “Phantom Tollboth” at Tempe Center for the Arts. An award-winning professional theatre company for young audiences and families, Childsplay kicks off its 41st season on Sunday, Sept. 17 with this whimsical play, recommended for ages 6 and up. It runs weekends through Oct. […]

    Learn more

  • Win four tickets to Legoland Discovery Center at Arizona Mills

    Here’s a chance to win a family four-pack of tickets to Legoland Discovery Center Arizona — the ultimate indoor Lego playground at Arizona Mills mall in Tempe. Legoland is gearing up for the release of the new Lego Ninjago Movie on Friday, Sept. 22. Complete your ninja training at Legoland Discovery Center on select weekends […]

    Learn more

RECENT ISSUES