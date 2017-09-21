SeaLife Arizona

Win tickets to an advance screening of “My Little Pony: The Movie”

Here’s a chance to win one of FIVE family four-packs of tickets to an advance screening of “My Little Pony: The Movie” at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30 at Harkins Tempe Marketplace. The Lionsgate film opens in theaters on Oct. 6.

Synopsis: A dark force threatens Ponyville, and the Mane 6 – Twilight Sparkle, Applejack, Rainbow Dash, Pinkie Pie, Fluttershy, and Rarity – embark on an unforgettable journey beyond Equestria where they meet new friends and exciting challenges on a quest to use the magic of friendship to save their home.

The film has an all-star voice cast – including Emily Blunt, Kristin Chenoweth, Liev Schreiber, Michael Peña, Sia, Taye Diggs, Uzo Aduba and Zoe Saldana – and features original music and songs performed by Sia, Diggs, Saldana, Chenoweth and Blunt.

Deadline for entries: Noon on Thursday, Sept. 28.

One entry per email address; ages 18 and up only. By entering this contest, you acknowledge that your email address will be added to our growing list of Raising Arizona Kids e-newsletter subscribers. We do not rent, sell or share our database with third parties. 

 

