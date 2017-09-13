Win four tickets to Childsplay’s “Phantom Tollbooth” at Tempe Center for the Arts

Here’s a chance to win a family four-pack of tickets to Childsplay’s “Phantom Tollboth” at Tempe Center for the Arts. An award-winning professional theatre company for young audiences and families, Childsplay kicks off its 41st season on Sunday, Sept. 17 with this whimsical play, recommended for ages 6 and up. It runs weekends through Oct. 15. Show times typically are 1 and 4 p.m. Saturdays and 1 p.m. Sundays.

Plot: When a phantom tollbooth magically appears in his room, Milo is thrust on a fantastical adventure in the Land of Wisdom. Knee-deep in excitement, language and math, Milo, The Humbug and Tock the Watchdog must bring Princesses Rhyme and Reason back to restore order to The Kingdom. Based on the popular children’s book, “Phantom Tollbooth” proves life is the greatest adventure of all.

Deadline for entries: Noon on Thursday, Sept. 21.

Deadline for entries: Noon on Thursday, Sept. 21.

One entry per email address; ages 18 and up only.

