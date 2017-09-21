SeaLife Arizona

Thursday, September 21, 2017

Win four tickets to Kidz Bop Kids “Best Time Ever” concert

Here’s a chance to win four tickets to the perfect family concert. The No. 1 music brand for kids, Kidz Bop Kids brings its “Best Time Ever” tour to Phoenix on Sunday, Oct. 8. Meet the new class of  Kidz Bop Kids as they take the stage for the first time at Comerica Theatre.

Kids and parents can sing and dance along during this ultimate family-friendly live concert, which includes brand new choreography and set design. It’s the perfect family experience!

Deadline for entries: Noon on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

One entry per email address; ages 18 and up only. By entering this contest, you acknowledge that your email address will be added to our growing list of Raising Arizona Kids e-newsletter subscribers. We do not rent, sell or share our database with third parties. 

