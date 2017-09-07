Win four tickets to Legoland Discovery Center at Arizona Mills

Here’s a chance to win a family four-pack of tickets to Legoland Discovery Center Arizona — the ultimate indoor Lego playground at Arizona Mills mall in Tempe.

Legoland is gearing up for the release of the new Lego Ninjago Movie on Friday, Sept. 22. Complete your ninja training at Legoland Discovery Center on Oct. 7-8 and Oct. 14-15 and save Legoland from Garmadon’s Shark Army Invasion. Enjoy Ninjago-themed builds and more.

The last two weekends in October boast Halloween costume contests and more during Brick-or-Treat. Legoland Discovery Center offer two amusement rides, a 4-D theater, more than a million Lego bricks, a giant play structure, a Lego car-racing area and more. Tickets are good for one year.

