Win free 5K registration for the 42nd annual 3TV Phoenix 10K

Here’s a chance to win free 5K entry for four to Dr. Art Mollen’s 42nd annual Phoenix 10K/Half Marathon. Arizona’s Original Road Race will be off and running on Sunday, Nov. 5. The 3TV Phoenix 10K has been embraced by Mayor Greg Stanton and the City of Phoenix as their signature fitness event. The Phoenix 10K is an Arizona tradition and has been selected by USA Track and Field to be the state championship race for the 10K distance.

The race will bring thousands to Central Avenue in downtown Phoenix. In addition to the 10K, Half Marathon and 5K, this race offers a Wheelchair 10K and the Mollen Mile, a non-competitive one-mile dash for children ages 3-12. The race honors the Mollen Foundation that promotes healthy habits for future generations.

The event includes live entertainment and local bands along the course and on the main stage and exhibitor booths and an Athlete’s Village created to give a lively atmosphere that is fun for families and couples participating.

Deadline for entries: Noon on Thursday, Oct. 5.

