The insider’s guide to Education Fair AZ

Families in the greater-Phoenix area are invited to learn about schools, education support, after-school activities and more at Education Fair AZ, the ultimate education open house.

Fifty Valleywide schools and education resources will be exhibiting at this free drop-in event. It’s all happening this Saturday, Nov. 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pointe Hilton Squaw Peak Resort, 7677 N. 16th St. in Phoenix.

We’ve put together a guide to help you maximize your experience. Follow #EdFairAZ on social media for additional tips and updates. We look forward to seeing you!

Why come to Education Fair AZ?

It may feel like the current school year just started, but the time to think about next school year is NOW. Most of the Valley’s schools are already hosting tours, open houses and other recruiting efforts. Popular programs fill up quickly.

Any family with a child entering school for the first time — or facing an important transition — can benefit from attending this event.

Visit with staff and pick up materials from all kinds of learning environments: private, charter, public district, special needs and online schools. And for those of you who are considering private education, reps from a number of School Tuition Organizations will explain how to apply for tax-credit scholarships. (See our entire exhibitor list.)

Meet our special visitor!

The Phoenix Zoo is bringing a “real” dinosaur to promote its popular Dinos in the Desert exhibit. The dino will be available for photo opportunities from 10 a.m. to noon. Share your images on social media and include the hashtag #EdFairAZ so we can find them!

Pick up a FREE copy of the “Schools, etc. 2018”

This is the 21st edition of “Schools, etc.”, RAK magazine’s annual guide to greater-Phoenix private schools, charter schools, public school districts, special needs schools and more.

Magazine subscribers automatically get the book each year in the mail, but if you purchase it separately online, the cost is $8.25 (includes shipping).

Goodies and giveaways

Each family attending the event will receive a swag bag filled with information and freebies. You will also be entered into a random drawing to one of thee great prizes:

A family four-pack of tickets to swim with dolphins at Scottsdale’s Dolphinaris. Includes beach club access and VIP tour, plus two plush dolphins for the kids. Value: $950.

Three family four-packs of tickets to Zoolights at the Phoenix Zoo. Value of each: $72.

Three family four-packs of tickets to Dinos in Desert at the Phoenix Zoo. Value of each: $95.80.

A gift basket from the Girl Scouts Arizona Cactus-Pine Council (includes a free membership!)

Two gifts baskets from Arizona Sunrays. One includes a full adult punch card (12 gymnastics/dance classes) with a total value of $157. The second includes a gift certificate for one free Kids Night Out for “you and a friend,” with a total value of $77.

Logistics lowdown

Education Fair AZ is happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4 at the Pointe Hilton Squaw Peak Resort, 7677 N. 16th St. in Phoenix. (It’s just north of Glendale off of 16th Street.)

Drop in any time! We’ll be in the Hohokam Ballroom (circled in red). Admission is free. Parking also is free and located just in front of and to the side of the ballroom entrance.

