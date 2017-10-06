CMOP

Raising Arizona Kids

real families | real stories | real life

Friday, October 6, 2017

Friday, Oct. 6

The countdown is over! The Arizona State Fair kicks off today. Enjoy thrilling rides, fair food, concerts, more fair food, exhibits and competitions, oh, and did we mention fair food, all month long!

 

||

Leave a Reply

 
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • youtube
  • pinterest

FAMILY TIME!

Submit a calendar event

  • IDEA Museum
  • Herberger Theatre Center
  • Hubbard
  • Arizona Sunrays

  • SUBSCRIPTION OFFERS

RAK GIVEAWAYS

  • Win four tickets to Sea Life Arizona’s Halloween Spooktacular

    Here’s a chance to win a family four-pack of tickets to Sea Life Arizona Aquarium’s Halloween Spooktacular. Enjoy costume contests, prizes, underwater pumpkin carving and Halloween-inspired décor Oct. 7-29 at Sea Life Arizona, a made-for-kids aquarium inside Arizona Mills mall. At Sea Life, kids can see a wide array of colorful creatures — clownfish, sea horses, jellyfish, […]

    Learn more

RECENT ISSUES